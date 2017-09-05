About this product
Platinum Kush is an indica that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow very dense and have a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Strong cerebral and body numbing effects.
Platinum Kush, also known as "Platinum Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Afghani. This strain takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. The buzz from Platinum Kush has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.
Platinum Kush effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm