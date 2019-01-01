Citral Glue Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by matter.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Citral Glue Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack by matter.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Citral Glue
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.