 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Fire OG - 1g Cartridge
Hybrid

Fire OG - 1g Cartridge

by MedMen Red

Write a review
MedMen Red Concentrates Cartridges Fire OG - 1g Cartridge

$38.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Fire OG is a hybrid, created by crossing OG Kush with its close relative SFV OG. The result here is a cultivar with all the distinct characteristics of your typical OG, that lemon, fuel and pine flavor profile but with a high that is a bit less sedative and more cerebral. Perfect for daytime use and for those seeking the notable relief OG Kushs provide while still staying light on their feet.

About this brand

MedMen Red Logo
Just Excellent Cannabis Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review