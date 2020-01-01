Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Zkittlez x Lemon Tree Type: Sativa Taste: Citrus, Sour, Fruity, Herbal Effect: Focus, Uplifting, Calming ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High + THC Distillate with Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
