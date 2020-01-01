 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. ATF

ATF

by Mojave

Write a review
Mojave Cannabis Flower ATF

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Short for Alaskan Thunder Fuck, this boldly-named and popular sativa-dominant strain is next-level sticky and wickedly dank. Originating from Alaska's Mantanuska Valley, ATF stands out for its distinctively frosted buds and pine, lemon, menthol and skunk fragrance which deliver a balance of euphoria and relaxation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.  According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.  ATF usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk.  Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

About this brand

Mojave Logo
Mojave