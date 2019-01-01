1,500mg Peppermint Tincture
by Moon Flower CBDWrite a review
$160.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This tincture contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml dose and has the pleasant, but ever so slight flavor of peppermint to compliment the all-natural tastes of the cannabis plant. This tincture packs a lot of power for what you need.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.