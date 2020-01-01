 Loading…
Hybrid

Grape Bubba Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Mother Earth Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Grape Bubba

Grape Bubba
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Grape Bubba was bred by Divine Genetics by crossing Purple Urkle with Bubba Kush. This bulbous grape kush masterpiece offers a welcoming sweet grape aroma that intensifies as you break up its nugs. Consumers expect a sedative high that will put you in a stony haze for hours as you listen to your favorite tunes on a sunny afternoon.

About this brand

