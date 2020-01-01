 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Sweeties

by Mother Magnolia Medicinals

About this product

The Sweeties by Mother Magnolia Medicinals

About this strain

Sweeties

Sweeties
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A collaboration project between Archive Seed Bank and Kush for Breakfast, Sweeties is the result of a cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Phenos range in color from dark to light green with purple and magenta hues, for beautifully colored colas that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.

About this brand

Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.