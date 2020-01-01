Moxie Meds tinctures are a revolutionary all natural cannabis medicine grown, produced and thoughtfully designed specifically for women by women. We’ve combined MCT oil and full plant extract to provide you with the best possible medications to assist with menstrual cramps, hormonally-related stress, menopausal symptoms, and other reproductive concerns. Tinctures are one of the most ancient forms of medication and provide easy to control dosing. By mixing the plant medicine of our past with the hope of our future, we seek to bring balance and ease to the toughest times on women’s bodies and minds. Our formula blends tradition with modern science to provide both acute and holistic benefit to female patients. Moxie Med’s embraces this synergy of ancient wisdom and contemporary knowledge, and of plant and body, to provide the most comprehensive relief for moderate to severe pain associated with menstrual cycles including menopause, endometriosis and all associated emotional and physical stress. The endocannabinoid system was only discovered recently and yet we already know it helps to regulate many of our physical and cognitive processes, including the functioning of our reproductive systems. Our bodies naturally produce endocannabinoids but we can also get phytocannabinoids from cannabis. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD is not psychoactive on its own and offers significant therapeutic properties. In particular, CBD is an anti-spasmodic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety agent). All of these properties come into play when women are seeking relief and recovery from the effects of menstruation, menopause, and other reproductive concerns. CBD-rich medications work to bring about homeostasis in the body, a sense of equilibrium among all of our physiological processes. Meet Jessica Jessica Peters is a cannabis clinician focused on pediatric patients and women’s reproductive concerns, as well other under-addressed patient populations. Formerly the CBD Specialist at Harborside Health Center, she works with components of the cannabis plant currently left untouched by the broader industry and also has a focus on the interactions between cannabis and other phytonutrients. She combines a interdisciplinary graduate degree in the sciences with 7 years of professional experience in the cannabis industry, where she was first working primarily with HIV/AIDS patients at Market St Cooperative (formerly ACT UP) in San Francisco. In addition to being a cannabinoid and terpene specialist, Jessica also works in Research and Development in an attempt to better the medications available to patients. She hopes to further the engagement between the cannabis industry and other fields of natural medicine and nutrition, so as to improve the quality and efficacy of modern cannabis medication options.