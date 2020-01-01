 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elmer's Glue Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this product

Our naturally formed, pure and potent crystals paired with a high terpene fraction to provide a wider spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. High potency (80-90% THCa) and terpene content (5-12%) is a near perfect representation of the original cultivar.

About this strain

Elmer's Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Elmer’s Glue by Relentless Genetics is an embellishment of the potent and famous Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and The White, and it is considered by some to be an improvement on GG4’s flavor and trichome production. Elmer’s Glue retains the sharp pine, astringent, and fuel aromas of its dominant parent while expressing more subtle sweet, earthy notes on the exhale. Beyond this strain’s incredible trichome coverage, the height, yield, and flowering time are relatively average. 

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.