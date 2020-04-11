Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
on April 11th, 2020
I love this strain. My husband loves this strain. I am a Sativa he is an Indica and this strain works for both of us. The taste of lemons and the smell is so soothing. Gives you energy and keeps you focused. So good for anxiety
Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.