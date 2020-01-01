 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Rug Burn OG Shatter

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this strain

Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.