 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Rugburn OG Shatter 0.5g

Rugburn OG Shatter 0.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solvent Rugburn OG Shatter 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

MPX shatter is completely translucent, making it very aesthetically appealing. It can be a very stable or glass-like consistency, making it easy to break into small manageable pieces for easy dosing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Rug Burn OG

Rug Burn OG

Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.