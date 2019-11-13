 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Books
  5. CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition

CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition

by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

Skip to Reviews
5.03
MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Books & Games Books CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition
MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Books & Games Books CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition
MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Books & Games Books CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition
MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Books & Games Books CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition
MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Books & Games Books CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition

$24.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM is a small, practical handbook about the subject matter at hand and stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society, plagued with social ills and trials for a correct conscience, regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Parents may want to incorporate the Cannabis Catechism to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" From Parents to Kids….from Kids to Parents…each directs a moral message to one another—one that promotes morality and moderation in consumption…and another message that inspires parents and teens to nurture vital conversations in the home concerning the use of recreational marijuana. The fictitious author, MR CANNABISrc, is a divine cannabis prophet sent forth by God to Mankind to speak of truth and goodness about the Vices and Virtues of the cannabis plant. The MCrc Cannabis Catechism handbook focuses its messages towards teens & college-age adults, stressing the the many social and educational hazards as reasons why to VOLUNTEER a pledge to their parents to "Wait Till 25" before starting recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. In the end, MR CANNABISrc delivers the TEN COMMANDMENTS for Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant to all Mankind, emphasizing the First Commandment to be the most important one of all: "PLEDGE." "WAIT TILL 25!"

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Grrly057

Great message for all teens / young adults out there. Book is very informative but entertaining. Quick read too. Should be mandatory for all middle & high schoolers!!

Angimartin

This book has entertainment value while promoting wholesome messages to the youth of our communities all over the USA.

LoriW2525

Love the creativity in this book! Great entertainment and yes Pledge until you are 25! Great job to the author!

About this brand

MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator Logo
The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis. The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP