Hybrid

Nitro Waffle Green Powder Hash 1g

by NASHA

Nitro Waffle Green Powder Hash 1g

About this product

Nitro Cookies is a Hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gas Mask and Animal Cookies. A Waffle Cone is a cross between Dosilato x Jet Fuel Gelato hybrid Indica dominant strain. It is emitting sweet and fruity scents with hints of lavender, berries, and citrus. Together with nitro cookies' gassy and earthy flavors with just a hint of sweetness, they combine into a nice cerebral experience that gravitates to your body for a nice feeling of relaxation. Green: This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Nitro Cookies

Nitro Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Nitro Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gas Mask and Animal Cookies. This pungent strain is known to provide uplifting and relaxing effects. Nitro Cookies features gassy and earthy flavors with just a hint of sweetness. This strain produces frosty nugs that are dense, dark green, and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Nitro Cookies has a flowering time of 8 weeks.

