Lilac Diesel Shatter

by Nature's

Nature's Concentrates Solvent Lilac Diesel Shatter

Hybrid/50. (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit) X (NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue).

Lilac Diesel

Lilac Diesel

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.

Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride. For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4