Lilac Diesel Shatter
by Nature's
About this product
Hybrid/50. (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit) X (NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue).
About this strain
Lilac Diesel
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.