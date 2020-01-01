 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Island Sweet Skunk Vape Cartridge

by Nature's

Island Sweet Skunk Vape Cartridge

About this product

If you’re looking for deliciously potent, naturally derived plant terpenes with a serious kick, this is for you! Choose from Sativa, Indica or Hybrid varieties. Batteries sold separately. Sweet Pink Grapefruit X Big Skunk #1. Sativa

About this strain

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk
  Myrcene
  Terpinolene
  Pinene

Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs. 

About this brand

Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride. For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4