This epic clone-only is a fan favorite. A special selection derived from Durban Poison & OG Kush known as 'GSC'. Royal purple hues and dark greens combine to provide its' pretty looks. Strong scents of diesel, a sour flavor that captivates, and a slight mint on the exhale. The experience is uplifting and intense – novices are warned. Sativa leaning but balanced, psychoactive, productive, and high frequency vibration in the body. Perfect for any busy occasion that eventually ends with a pillow. Considered one of the highest quality THC strains for medical consumption. This strain hails from Cookiefam Genetics in San Fransisco, CA.
Thin Mint GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.