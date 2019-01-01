 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Thin Mint Cookie

by Nerdie Birdie

Thin Mint Cookie
Nerdie Birdie Cannabis Flower Thin Mint Cookie

About this product

This epic clone-only is a fan favorite. A special selection derived from Durban Poison & OG Kush known as 'GSC'. Royal purple hues and dark greens combine to provide its' pretty looks. Strong scents of diesel, a sour flavor that captivates, and a slight mint on the exhale. The experience is uplifting and intense – novices are warned. Sativa leaning but balanced, psychoactive, productive, and high frequency vibration in the body. Perfect for any busy occasion that eventually ends with a pillow. Considered one of the highest quality THC strains for medical consumption. This strain hails from Cookiefam Genetics in San Fransisco, CA.

About this strain

Thin Mint GSC

Thin Mint GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

About this brand

NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.