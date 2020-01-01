About this product

We’re proud to bring you one of the only full spectrum resin carts on the market. Through our proprietary extraction process utilizing sub-zero temperatures, we preserve the pure elements of each strain while turning up the potency. Now, all the elements of each of our flower strains are available at your fingertips in a handy on-the-go cartridge. With an enhanced potency, full spectrum cannabinoid profile, and killer taste, it’s a pure expression of cannabis that’ll elevate your mind and take you to another galaxy.