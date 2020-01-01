About this product
We’re proud to bring you one of the only full spectrum resin carts on the market. Through our proprietary extraction process utilizing sub-zero temperatures, we preserve the pure elements of each strain while turning up the potency. Now, all the elements of each of our flower strains are available at your fingertips in a handy on-the-go cartridge. With an enhanced potency, full spectrum cannabinoid profile, and killer taste, it’s a pure expression of cannabis that’ll elevate your mind and take you to another galaxy.
About this strain
Atomic
Atomic by Bomb Seeds is a deep blend of potent genetics. OG Kush was crossed with Chemdawg, which was then crossed with THC Bomb to create Atomic. This blend of THC-dominant genetics lends Atomic potency that isn’t meant for everyone. Be warned that this intense high hits with a rush to the head and settles into a long-lasting body stone that evaporates stress and worries. Atomic has a fair yield and a Kushy flavor that is thick with gas and forest aromas. Enjoy Atomic after you clear your schedule as its effects may change your plans.