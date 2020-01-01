 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Live Resin Vape Cart

by Neutron Genetics

$45.00MSRP

About this product

We’re proud to bring you one of the only full spectrum resin carts on the market. Through our proprietary extraction process utilizing sub-zero temperatures, we preserve the pure elements of each strain while turning up the potency. Now, all the elements of each of our flower strains are available at your fingertips in a handy on-the-go cartridge. With an enhanced potency, full spectrum cannabinoid profile, and killer taste, it’s a pure expression of cannabis that’ll elevate your mind and take you to another galaxy.

About this strain

Atomic

Atomic by Bomb Seeds is a deep blend of potent genetics. OG Kush was crossed with Chemdawg, which was then crossed with THC Bomb to create Atomic. This blend of THC-dominant genetics lends Atomic potency that isn’t meant for everyone. Be warned that this intense high hits with a rush to the head and settles into a long-lasting body stone that evaporates stress and worries. Atomic has a fair yield and a Kushy flavor that is thick with gas and forest aromas. Enjoy Atomic after you clear your schedule as its effects may change your plans. 

About this brand

Neutron Genetics Logo
Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.