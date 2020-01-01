 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack Herer

by Noble Farms OR

Noble Farms OR Cannabis Flower Jack Herer

About this product

Cannabis strain of Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Noble Farms OR Logo
Noble Farms is a family run farm located in Eagle Creek,OR. We have been growing cannabis medically for 17 years and are grateful for the opportunity to step into the newly formed recreational market. We use a proprietary blend of nutrients that maximize the potential of the hand selected genetics. After extensive flushing, we harvest at the peak of ripeness. We vine-ripen and then hand trim the flower in our famous "cannabis humidor". We believe that vine-ripening and hand trimming gives the flower a better visual appearance, helps to preserve the aroma, and keeps the valuable THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids intact. Once trimmed our flower spends at least 2 weeks in glass jars curing, where it stays until it is delivered to your local dispensary. This glass curing method ensures we develop the flavor profile to the fullest potential. Our legacy strains are Blueberry Kush, Jack Herer. These have been with us since the OMMP days. We are partial to these because of their pleasant, fruity aroma, amazing terpene profile, smooth smoke, and wonderful experience. Our newest genetics come from some the top breeders in the country. Some of our current pheno hunts include: Royal Wedding, VVS CHEM, Orange Apricot, Grape 33, Tire Fire, Rainbow Belts, Kitchen Sink, MAC Nasty, Sunset MAC, Nilla Wafer and more.. Our Goal: To maintain a consistent supply of quality craft cannabis that exceeds expectations of our customers and fans. We are working to grow a socially conscious company with happy employees, push advancements in our growing technique, and build quality long term relationships with our industry partners as well as the fans of our products. We are grateful to have the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing and exciting time for cannabis in our state and country! Find Out More: www.PDXBUDS.com Insta @NobleFarmsOR @NobleFarmsHydro