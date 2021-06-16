About this product
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
After extensive flushing, we harvest at the peak of ripeness. We vine-ripen and then hand trim the flower in our famous "cannabis humidor". Once trimmed our flower spends at least 2 additional weeks in glass jars curing until it is delivered to your local dispensary. We believe that this time consuming process gives the flower a better visual appearance, aroma, and keeps the valuable THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids intact.
We have been featured in Oregon Leaf https://issuu.com/nwleaf/docs/feb2020-oregonleaf Pages 52-54
We are constantly pheno hunting new cultivars and consistently have genetics generally unavailable elsewhere in the state. Our newest genetics come from some of the top breeders in the world. Some of our current pheno hunts include: Strawpicanna, Corn Cob, Dubba Dosi, Glazed Berries, and Wilson Zero.
Our legacy strains are Blueberry Kush, Jack Herer. These have been with us since the OMMP days. We are partial to these because of their pleasant, fruity aroma, amazing terpene profile, smooth smoke, and wonderful experience that takes us back in time..
Our Goal: To maintain a consistent supply of boutique craft cannabis that exceeds the expectations of our customers and fans. We are working to grow a socially conscious company with happy employees, push advancements in our growing technique, and build quality long term relationships with our industry partners as well as the fans of our products.
We are grateful to have the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing and exciting time for cannabis in our state and country!
