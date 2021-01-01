Maui Wowie Distillate Cartridge 1g
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Have you ever been to Hawaii? No? Well, close your eyes and smell the sweet, tropical fruit fragrance of this exotic bud, and you’re almost there! As well as its predominant pineapple aroma, Maui Wowie has some beautiful citrus and earthy notes.. Maui Wowie’s aroma gives you a good indication of just how delicious it tastes. Its sweet, pineapple flavor dominates and gives it a pleasant citrusy and tropical taste. Effects: Many medicinal consumers use the Maui Wowie strain to help them to relax, de-stress, and unwind. Others say that this strain’s uplifting effects offer temporary relief from mood disorders like depression and anxiety. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Maui Wowie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Maui Wowie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
