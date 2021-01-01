 Loading…

Sativa

Tangie Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Northstar Cannabis

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Heavy citrus flavors, super delicious cartridge. Effects: Tangie- the heavy-hitting Sativa at 80%, designed to uplift and boost creativity. This versatile strain acts quickly on the mind and body, with a motivational cerebral shift, before letting the user's temperment settle into a full-body "charged" high. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.    

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

