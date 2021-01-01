Indica
Mangolicious - Bubble Hash 1g
by Nugget Candy Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Nugget Candy Co.
Nugget Candy Co. is a hancrafted, solventless concentrate company based out of Sumpter, Oregon. It was founded in 2018 by four marijuana enthusiasts who sought to create the top solventless concentrates in Oregon. Being nestled in the Elkhorn Mountains gives Nugget Candy Co. months of clean, pure mountain fresh water, allowing them to create their solventless concentrates. Nugget Candy Co.’s three types of hash (hash, bubble hash, and mineshaft hash) are created by sifting the trichomes of the marijuana plant through a series of screen in the presence of mountain fresh water and ice. Doing so separates the trichome glands from all other plant matter. This allows consumers to experience a solventless, full spectrum, full-flavored, and full cannabinoid concetrate.
About this strain
Mangolicious
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
Mangolicious is an indica-dominant cross of Big Bud and White Widow. This cut expresses a tropical aroma and robust bud structure. It has a relatively speedy flowering time and a generous yield thanks to its Big Bud genetics. Mangolicious’s full-body effects and pleasant mango smell speak to potentially high levels of myrcene, a terpene known for its weighted “couchlocking” effect.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.