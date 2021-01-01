Hybrid
Cake Crasher Platinum Shatter 1g
NW KIND
HYBRID 68.50% THC / 4.81% Terps Grown By Virgin
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
Cake Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Cake Crasher is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Wedding Crasher. The result is a wedding-worthy strain that will help you relax and unwind your stress away. This strain produces euphoric effects that make consumers feel hazy and creative. With continued use, Cake Crasher will put you into a sedated state and locked to the sofa. For this reason, you'll want to reserve this strain for late afternoon or evening hours. In terms of flavor, Cake Crasher tastes sweet and gassy with an aroma that is irresistibly fruity. With a THC level hovering around 22%, medical marijuana turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Cake Crasher flowers into fluffy, pointed buds with light green and dark purple foliage. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
