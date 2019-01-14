ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

Effects

65 people reported 389 effects
Happy 50%
Uplifted 43%
Relaxed 40%
Focused 35%
Euphoric 30%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
Stress 21%
Pain 15%
PTSD 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

93

Avatar for AlexanderDMZ
Member since 2018
I came across this and was unfamiliar with it. However, this is incredibly uplifting, focused and I feel like I could seriously fight crime like Batman or someone. It smells just like an exotic tree fruit that had been freshly plucked. Highly recommended!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Smokage23
Member since 2018
Awesome strain , 2 bong rips left me focused Clear headed and ready to take on the universe. There isn’t a terrible crash either but definitely a relaxing point after about 2 hours.
CreativeFocused
Avatar for melmnaj
Member since 2019
Exactly as described! Super relaxing and awesome for my psoriatic arthritis pain. Very clear headed which is great before working for me.
FocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for msgilrod
Member since 2016
I'm a big daytime smoker to help manage chronic depression and other related symptoms. Wedding Crashers is my new favorite!! It helped with my energy, motivation, mood, productivity, creativity, I could go on. I tend to get paranoid (tend as in almost always) and so I did get a tiny bit paranoid but...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for dame_laMota420
Member since 2019
Me gusta. Berry good I like a lot. Enjoy my amigos.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
