Cherry Pie Wax 1g

by Oil Tycoon

Oil Tycoon Concentrates Solvent Cherry Pie Wax 1g

About this product

Cherry Pie Wax 1g by Oil Tycoon

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Oil Tycoon Logo
Oil Tycoon