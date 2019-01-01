 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Okanogan Gold

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

About this brand

“State of the art hydroponic system”, “automated grow-lights”, “CO2-enriched air”, “premium indoor growing environment”… That’s a bunch of “Hornswoggle”! Okanogan Gold ain’t no artificial indoor cannabis. That’s fool’s gold! We farm and cultivate our golden cannabis the way nature intended; using the sun and glacier-rich soil giving you the REAL smell and taste found in nature while ensuring a refreshing high.