Hybrid

Candy Apple

by Old Gold Gardens

Old Gold Gardens Cannabis Flower Candy Apple

Candy Apple

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (BlueberryPineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day. 

