G-Wagon RSO 1g
by verano
1 gram
$65.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Sour Space Candy 22:1 720mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 29.4mg THC & 653.1mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 0.9mg THC & 21.7mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry). More chem and OG aromas than any other Hemp variety. For Durban lovers, there is more Terpinolene in Sour Space Candy than most CBD strains. Bred by Oregon CBD. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
