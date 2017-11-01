Berrypopsix on October 5th, 2017

Alright I'm sold. Orchid is a solid cartridge. This is my second review on an orchid product and I wish I could edit my first review to switch it over to a 5 star. The taste and flavor of these cartridges are fantastic, which makes it easy to suck these things down quickly. Orchid responded to my previous review suggesting to cut back on the amount of tokes to a 2-4... They were right 2-4 definitely do the job. But be warned these are so good it's hard to only have 2-4 hits at a time, might be pushing to 5-6 ;) So far I have tried the following: Double Bubba - Fantastic bubble gum flavor with a great indica effect Jack herer - This is probably my favorite orchid cartridge out of the ones I have tried. This sativa dom hits hard and fast, and again orchid gives this a superior flavor! Dutch Treat - Great taste and nice relaxing more of an indica dom effect with the cartridge. As a person who has been utilizing cartridges for the stealth and out and about ease of use... Orchid has now become my go to cartridge, this is an ever evolving market so hopefully they can stay ahead of the game. But where the market currently sits, I would say they're definitely one of if not the best. My True Rating: 5 - Don't suck it all down at once! Savior the flavor! -BPop6