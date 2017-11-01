Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
There’s a reason Jack Herer is constantly making “Favorite Strains” lists, people love this strain. A head focused yet mellow experience to enhance creativity. Battery not included.
on November 1st, 2017
Orchid products are amazing. I have tried 3 different cartridges but this one is my favorite. The vape unit is small and easy to carry, easy to charge and easy to use. I have let a couple of my friends try it and they promptly went out and bought their own. Orchid customer service is outstanding as well. I had a minor problem with a cartridge and they resolved it within 24 hours. I am very impressed with them and am an avid fan of their products. Shredder
Hi, Thank you for the feedback, we are so happy to hear that you and your friends have been enjoying our products. Thank you for being a loyal customer :)
on October 5th, 2017
Alright I'm sold. Orchid is a solid cartridge. This is my second review on an orchid product and I wish I could edit my first review to switch it over to a 5 star. The taste and flavor of these cartridges are fantastic, which makes it easy to suck these things down quickly. Orchid responded to my previous review suggesting to cut back on the amount of tokes to a 2-4... They were right 2-4 definitely do the job. But be warned these are so good it's hard to only have 2-4 hits at a time, might be pushing to 5-6 ;) So far I have tried the following: Double Bubba - Fantastic bubble gum flavor with a great indica effect Jack herer - This is probably my favorite orchid cartridge out of the ones I have tried. This sativa dom hits hard and fast, and again orchid gives this a superior flavor! Dutch Treat - Great taste and nice relaxing more of an indica dom effect with the cartridge. As a person who has been utilizing cartridges for the stealth and out and about ease of use... Orchid has now become my go to cartridge, this is an ever evolving market so hopefully they can stay ahead of the game. But where the market currently sits, I would say they're definitely one of if not the best. My True Rating: 5 - Don't suck it all down at once! Savior the flavor! -BPop6
Thank you Berrypopsix. We're so glad that you tried another cartridge and have an awesome review now. We've worked hard to make the best vape product on the market and it's great to see people like yourself enjoying our products so much!
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.