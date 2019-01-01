 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

HeatWave is a is a fragrant strain! Initial smell is skunk and musk with hints of pine. You can definitely smell and taste the Chemdawg influence. Flavors of bubble hash, pine, musk, and lemon with a light citrus after tone coat the mouth, as Heatwave delivers a relaxed, inquisitive high.

About this strain

Created by Oregon Cannabis Authority, Heatwave is a cross between an original THC Bomb cut and an old school Chemdawg. Heatwave’s rich terpene profile reeks of spicy, musky earth with just a hint of diesel, and the stout plants offer up decent yields for their squat morphology. This hybrid’s effects tend to be relaxing without being overly sedating, making it a solid choice for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and anxiety. 

About this brand

We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.