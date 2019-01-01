Created by Oregon Cannabis Authority, Heatwave is a cross between an original THC Bomb cut and an old school Chemdawg. Heatwave’s rich terpene profile reeks of spicy, musky earth with just a hint of diesel, and the stout plants offer up decent yields for their squat morphology. This hybrid’s effects tend to be relaxing without being overly sedating, making it a solid choice for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and anxiety.