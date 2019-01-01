About this product
HeatWave is a is a fragrant strain! Initial smell is skunk and musk with hints of pine. You can definitely smell and taste the Chemdawg influence. Flavors of bubble hash, pine, musk, and lemon with a light citrus after tone coat the mouth, as Heatwave delivers a relaxed, inquisitive high.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Heatwave
Created by Oregon Cannabis Authority, Heatwave is a cross between an original THC Bomb cut and an old school Chemdawg. Heatwave’s rich terpene profile reeks of spicy, musky earth with just a hint of diesel, and the stout plants offer up decent yields for their squat morphology. This hybrid’s effects tend to be relaxing without being overly sedating, making it a solid choice for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and anxiety.