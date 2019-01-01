About this product
Kashmir Kush is a distinctly exotic strain. The nose is a knockout with loud pine and fuel – incredibly distinct – and the flavor is equally piney and tart. Kashmir is resinous and rich. Definitely indica-dominant, this is a smoke to evaporate stress and tension.
Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.