Kashmir Kush

by Oregon Cannabis Authority

About this product

Kashmir Kush is a distinctly exotic strain. The nose is a knockout with loud pine and fuel – incredibly distinct – and the flavor is equally piney and tart. Kashmir is resinous and rich. Definitely indica-dominant, this is a smoke to evaporate stress and tension.

About this strain

Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.

About this brand

We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.