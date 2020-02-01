ozzmodis69 on February 1st, 2020

Bought a gram, next day went and got and 1/8. The flavor of this flower is amazing. I took the firts hit my taste buds were hir with a nice strawberry flavor. It has a really nice high. I felt uplifted and energetic, but chilling at the same time. It does take about 2-3 minutes for it to kick in, but worth the wait. A must smoke for anyone.