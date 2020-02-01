Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Strawberry OG by Oregon Roots
on February 1st, 2020
Bought a gram, next day went and got and 1/8. The flavor of this flower is amazing. I took the firts hit my taste buds were hir with a nice strawberry flavor. It has a really nice high. I felt uplifted and energetic, but chilling at the same time. It does take about 2-3 minutes for it to kick in, but worth the wait. A must smoke for anyone.
Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies.