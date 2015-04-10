ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. OG Strawberry
Hybrid

4.5 29 reviews

OG Strawberry

aka Strawberry OG, Strawberry OG Kush

Cannabinoids

OG Strawberry, grown on the southwest ridgeline of Mendocino County by HappyDays Farms, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that delivers crushing effects alongside a sour fuel aroma. With a THC content that can stretch to 29%, OG Strawberry is a force to be reckoned with. This hybrid combines parent strains OG Kush and Island Strawberry Afghani Indica, a union of potency that will impress even the seasoned veteran.

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
