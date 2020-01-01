Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Bubba Berry is a sedating cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and DJ Short’s Blueberry. This strain lays into the body, weighing on the limbs and mind with a deep, stoney buzz. The relaxing and calming qualities of this strain lend to meditation and recuperation. Bubba Berry’s aroma is sweet and berry-forward. Its flavor is also fruity and musky with a hint of spice on the finish. Reserve this strain for the end of the day as its heavy physical effects saddle the consumer with nearly insurmountable couchlock and a state of contentment.