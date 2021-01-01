About this product
This Indica features an unmistakable presence of pine on the inhale with a pungent taste that coats the back of your throat on the exhalation. Chem is known for its classic traits of stopping stress as it elevates your mood.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
