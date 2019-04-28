 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Electric Lemonade

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

Genetics: Blue Dream X Tahoe OG Electric Lemonade is the house favorite to grow and consume. From start to finish, electric lemonade has an amazing aroma and presence in our rooms. When consumed you’ll feel energetic and creative, leaving you ready to enjoy life with real, sour lemonade flavors.

ChristyPeek

My favorite! It just seems to have the perfect effect to make the day a more enjoyable experience.

Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.  

Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.