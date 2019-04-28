ChristyPeek
on April 28th, 2019
My favorite! It just seems to have the perfect effect to make the day a more enjoyable experience.
Genetics: Blue Dream X Tahoe OG Electric Lemonade is the house favorite to grow and consume. From start to finish, electric lemonade has an amazing aroma and presence in our rooms. When consumed you’ll feel energetic and creative, leaving you ready to enjoy life with real, sour lemonade flavors.
Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.