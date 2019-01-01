 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

Write a review
Palomar Craft Cannabis Cannabis Flower Wedding Crasher

About this product

Genetics: Wedding Cake X Purple Punch Wedding Crasher grows in a stunning purple and black fade with extremely frosty white resin glands. It has a crisp floral nose with an artisanal soap and sour candy smell. Our Wedding Crasher has a deep body high with a coasting mellow effect when consumed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie Sunrise

Tangie Sunrise

Tangie Sunrise by Palomar Craft Cannabis is like a tall glass of freshly squeezed orange juice in cannabis form. This sativa-dominant hybrid imbues consumers with happy, uplifting effects alongside a moderately energetic body high. Tangie Sunrise’s mood-enhancing effects make it ideal for consumers looking to discard stress, depression, and fatigue while enjoying a seriously citrus-driven terpene profile. This strain is a cross of Jack Herer x Orange Crush and masterfully captures the positive, uplifting tones of both strains. 

About this brand

Palomar Craft Cannabis Logo
Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.