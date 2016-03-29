Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.
