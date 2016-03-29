ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 499 reviews

Orange Crush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 23 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 499 reviews

Orange Crush nugget
Orange Crush

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

Effects

363 people reported 2759 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 38%
Relaxed 38%
Stress 46%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

499

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
California Orange
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Orange Crush
First strain child
Tangie Sunrise
child
Second strain child
Chem Crush
child

Products with Orange Crush

