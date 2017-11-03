Palomar Craft Cannabis
Wedding Crasher
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Wedding Cake X Purple Punch
Wedding Crasher grows in a stunning purple and black fade with extremely frosty white resin glands. It has a crisp floral nose with an artisanal soap and sour candy smell. Our Wedding Crasher has a deep body high with a coasting mellow effect when consumed.
Wedding Crasher grows in a stunning purple and black fade with extremely frosty white resin glands. It has a crisp floral nose with an artisanal soap and sour candy smell. Our Wedding Crasher has a deep body high with a coasting mellow effect when consumed.
Tangie Sunrise effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!