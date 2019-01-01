About this product
Orange Sherbert Flower by Perma Cannabis
About this strain
Orange Sherbert
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.
About this brand
Perma Cannabis
After decades of hands-on experience, our facility in Tacoma, WA reflects the skill and care of our master grower. Through the use of carefully applied hydroponics, we fine-tune exact amounts of nutrients, temperature, and light specific to our strains. We strive to grow healthy plants to their maximum yield. Our facility's state of the art ventilation and air-filtration system ensures that Perma products are pure. Every strain endures diligent lab testing allowing us to confidently and earnestly confirm the quality and THC content of our bud.Our partnerships are reflective of us in both passion and quality. We connect with local organizations, businesses, and clients who share a spirit of entrepreneurship. With a strong foundation based in supporting local people, together we can develop world-class, innovative products.Washington state is pioneering the legalization movement the world has been waiting for. As one of the first licensed growers and processors, Perma takes this honor and responsibility seriously.