Perma Cannabis

After decades of hands-on experience, our facility in Tacoma, WA reflects the skill and care of our master grower. Through the use of carefully applied hydroponics, we fine-tune exact amounts of nutrients, temperature, and light specific to our strains. We strive to grow healthy plants to their maximum yield. Our facility's state of the art ventilation and air-filtration system ensures that Perma products are pure. Every strain endures diligent lab testing allowing us to confidently and earnestly confirm the quality and THC content of our bud.Our partnerships are reflective of us in both passion and quality. We connect with local organizations, businesses, and clients who share a spirit of entrepreneurship. With a strong foundation based in supporting local people, together we can develop world-class, innovative products.Washington state is pioneering the legalization movement the world has been waiting for. As one of the first licensed growers and processors, Perma takes this honor and responsibility seriously.