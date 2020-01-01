 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Pie Cartridge 1g

by Phantom Farms

Phantom Farms Concentrates Cartridges Grape Pie Cartridge 1g

Grape Pie

Coming from Cannarado Genetics, Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. The strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper. The high may initially bring you up with a euphoric feeling before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV.

 

Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.