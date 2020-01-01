Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Coming from Cannarado Genetics, Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. The strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper. The high may initially bring you up with a euphoric feeling before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV.