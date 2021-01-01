 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cherry Mintz Platinum Line Mega Roll 10g
Hybrid

Cherry Mintz Platinum Line Mega Roll 10g

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Mintz Platinum Line Mega Roll 10g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Your favorite Phat Panda pre roll--MEGA SIZED! With 10g of premium Phat Panda flower, our Mega Rolls are perfect for passing around the circle! Cherry Mintz is a tasty, tart blend of Cherry AK47 and our topselling Animal Mintz. It draws from its sativa and indica heritage evenly, producing a very well-balanced hybrid that effects the mind and the body. Take your time when consuming this strain, as it is known to have a creeping effect and take a little longer to set in. It's the perfect strain for those seeking an uplifted mindset and a blanketing body buzz without becoming overly drowsy.

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Animal Mints

Animal Mints
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review