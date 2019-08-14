Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Cherry Mintz Platinum Line Mega Roll 10g
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Your favorite Phat Panda pre roll--MEGA SIZED! With 10g of premium Phat Panda flower, our Mega Rolls are perfect for passing around the circle! Cherry Mintz is a tasty, tart blend of Cherry AK47 and our topselling Animal Mintz. It draws from its sativa and indica heritage evenly, producing a very well-balanced hybrid that effects the mind and the body. Take your time when consuming this strain, as it is known to have a creeping effect and take a little longer to set in. It's the perfect strain for those seeking an uplifted mindset and a blanketing body buzz without becoming overly drowsy.
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
