 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cosmic Cherries
Hybrid

Cosmic Cherries

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Cosmic Cherries
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Cosmic Cherries

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cosmic Cherries is an indica-lover's delight! Earthy and sweet, this blend of MAC 1 and Cherry Pie will blast your mind to outer space, while keeping your body planted firmly on the couch. Not recommended for novice consumers, many users report a potent body and mind-numbing experience.

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review