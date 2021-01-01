Runtz Platinum Line Bong Buddies
by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Zkittlez and Gelato combine to create Runtz! This peppered and fruity indica-dominant hybrid is bursting with tasty terpenes! Users may experience a cerebral boost in creativity, commonly accompanied by a euphoric, hefty body high.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Runtz
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
