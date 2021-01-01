 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Runtz Platinum Line Bong Buddies
Hybrid

Runtz Platinum Line Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Runtz Platinum Line Bong Buddies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Zkittlez and Gelato combine to create Runtz! This peppered and fruity indica-dominant hybrid is bursting with tasty terpenes! Users may experience a cerebral boost in creativity, commonly accompanied by a euphoric, hefty body high.

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Runtz

Runtz
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review