Hybrid

Grape Stomper

by Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation Cannabis Flower Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

