ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Elephant
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Elephant

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.2 110 reviews

Purple Elephant

aka Elephant Purple

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 110 reviews

Purple Elephant

A strain from JojoRizo, Purple Elephant is a clone-only cross of Purple Urkle and an unknown strain from S1 Seeds. It’s famous for being crossed into Grape Stomper by Gage Green Genetics and it has an average flowering time with big yields.

Effects

Show all

65 people reported 467 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 38%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 23%
Depression 21%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

110

write a review

Find Purple Elephant nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Elephant nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Purple Elephant
First strain child
Purple Snowman
child
Second strain child
White Elephant
child

Products with Purple Elephant

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Elephant nearby.

Most popular in